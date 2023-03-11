Altius Minerals Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

ALS opened at C$22.13 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.63 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.08.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at C$521,663.10. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

