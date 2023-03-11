Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$27.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$27.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.
