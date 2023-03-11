Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$27.50

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$27.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Altius Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.