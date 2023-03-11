Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 131.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

