American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Holdings Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 86.25% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $654.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.