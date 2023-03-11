American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

