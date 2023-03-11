American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Vanguard Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AVD stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99.
American Vanguard Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
Featured Stories
