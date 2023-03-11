Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.
In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
