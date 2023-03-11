Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,537,668.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

