Analysts Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $15.50

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CHRS opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 260,457 shares during the period. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 196,496 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

