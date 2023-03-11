Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $65.71

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.
MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,892 shares of company stock worth $2,953,892. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Morphic stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
