Analysts Set Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) PT at $65.71

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Morphic

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,074 shares in the company, valued at $768,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,125.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,892 shares of company stock worth $2,953,892. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,565,000 after purchasing an additional 174,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 33,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 113.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

