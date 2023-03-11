Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target at $25.67

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 48,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $474.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.