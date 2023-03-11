Analyzing Aceragen (ACGN) & Its Peers

Aceragen (NASDAQ:ACGN – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aceragen to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aceragen has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceragen’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aceragen and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceragen 0 0 0 0 N/A Aceragen Competitors 958 3946 10939 165 2.64

Profitability

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 89.23%. Given Aceragen’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aceragen has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceragen N/A -68.74% -34.26% Aceragen Competitors -5,149.87% -107.93% -38.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Aceragen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Aceragen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aceragen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aceragen N/A $98.09 million -0.79 Aceragen Competitors $769.57 million $113.47 million -2.59

Aceragen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aceragen. Aceragen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Aceragen

Aceragen, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research and development of medications for rare and orphan diseases. The firm’s product portfolio includes ACG-801 and ACG-701, which targets Farber Disease, Melioidosis, and Cystic Fibrosis. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

