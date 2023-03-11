Analyzing Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -182.86% -13.51% -12.47% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ballard Power Systems and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 2 14 0 0 1.88 Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $104.50 million 15.08 -$114.23 million ($0.62) -8.52 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

