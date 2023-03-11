Analyzing Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.11, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Nathan’s Famous’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.24 -$2.11 million $0.12 127.34 Nathan’s Famous $114.88 million 2.77 $13.60 million $4.51 17.31

Nathan’s Famous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64% Nathan’s Famous 14.45% -37.19% 22.59%

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is composed of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment deals with the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.