Analyzing The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Pennant Group and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than GeneDx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

86.2% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Pennant Group and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.80 $6.64 million $0.22 58.00 GeneDx $212.20 million 0.63 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.37

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 1.40% 12.39% 2.96% GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Summary

The Pennant Group beats GeneDx on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

