Analyzing Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -14.54% -36.42% -8.26% PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 2.28 -$89.89 million ($0.69) -15.39 PropertyGuru $98.62 million 7.31 -$93.75 million ($0.94) -4.74

Analyst Ratings

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PropertyGuru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and PropertyGuru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70 PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75

Upwork presently has a consensus price target of $22.09, suggesting a potential upside of 108.01%. PropertyGuru has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.68%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Upwork has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upwork beats PropertyGuru on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About PropertyGuru

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

