AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 594,702 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,987,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,342,000 after buying an additional 144,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 582,428 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,623,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after buying an additional 154,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,166,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

