Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $38.00. The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 1663919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AR. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

About Antero Resources

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 3.48.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.