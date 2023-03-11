Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) Financial Comparison

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascend Wellness -21.54% -35.74% -7.98% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascend Wellness and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 0.68 -$122.66 million ($0.46) -2.61 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascend Wellness and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascend Wellness 0 1 2 0 2.67 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Diamond Wellness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

