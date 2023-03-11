Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 9,800.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ascom Price Performance
ACMLF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15. Ascom has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
Ascom Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascom (ACMLF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.