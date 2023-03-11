Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

In other news, CFO Glenna Mileson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

