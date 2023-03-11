Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 584,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlas were worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Atlas by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $105,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Stock Down 0.1 %

Atlas stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Atlas Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

