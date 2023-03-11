AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AvePoint by 30.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

