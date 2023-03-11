Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 517.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Avid Technology stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

