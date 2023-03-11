AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APMI opened at $10.10 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

