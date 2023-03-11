Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $40.75 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

