Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) by 1,851.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

