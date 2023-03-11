Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,851.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

