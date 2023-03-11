Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €775.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €775.00 ($824.47) price objective by Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €665.00 ($707.45) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

ASML Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.