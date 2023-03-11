Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €775.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €775.00 ($824.47) price objective by Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €385.00 ($409.57) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €665.00 ($707.45) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
ASML Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.