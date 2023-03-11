Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

