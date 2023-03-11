Benchmark Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of SPIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.39.
In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
