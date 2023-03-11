Benchmark Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $1.24

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $1.24 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the company’s previous close.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $116.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Insider Activity at Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 30,294 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $30,899.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,226,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

About Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

