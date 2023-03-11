Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $211.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.72. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,626,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

