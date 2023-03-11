Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Nutex Health Stock Down 17.9 %
NUTX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Nutex Health
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutex Health (NUTX)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.