Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nutex Health Stock Down 17.9 %

NUTX stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $748.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 816,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 406,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

