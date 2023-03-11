Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.74% from the company’s current price.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

