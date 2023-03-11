Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.74% from the company’s current price.
SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.
Sirius XM Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
