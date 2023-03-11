Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera Price Performance

BFRI opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

