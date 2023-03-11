BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.20. 152,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 384,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. Insiders have sold a total of 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

