Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head to Head Analysis

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than loanDepot.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05% loanDepot -21.74% -37.63% -5.26%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Bit Digital and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its stock price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $96.08 million 0.86 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.33 loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.43 $113.52 million ($1.74) -0.98

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bit Digital beats loanDepot on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

