Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 207,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

