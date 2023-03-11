BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,012 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

BST stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

