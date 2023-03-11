Bloom Burton Comments on Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Bloom Burton decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.83). Bloom Burton currently has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrook TMS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance
GBNH opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
