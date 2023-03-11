BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in February

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DCF opened at $7.44 on Friday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.