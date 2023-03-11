Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 192.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,762 shares of company stock worth $6,300,314. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

