Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $690.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

AVGO stock opened at $614.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.40. The company has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

