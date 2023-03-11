Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 165.30

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.30 ($1.99).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($1.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 148.26 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,965.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

