Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $103.00

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLL shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,460,029.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock valued at $86,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

