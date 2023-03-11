Brokerages Set Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) PT at $5.88

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

