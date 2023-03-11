Brokerages Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $11.14

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE LLAP opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,004,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $3,043,701.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,545.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock worth $3,826,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,302 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 929,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 198,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

