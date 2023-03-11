Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $17.00

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Barry M. Smith acquired 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Pennant Group news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 690,870 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.11. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

