Brokers Issue Forecasts for SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoundHound AI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

SOUN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at $100,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

