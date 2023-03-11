Brokers Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

