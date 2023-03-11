CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,125 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

