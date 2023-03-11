Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after buying an additional 860,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 403.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 307,101 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.