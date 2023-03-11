Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,753 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $73.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

